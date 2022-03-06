Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Price Target Raised to $80.00 at Citigroup

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $74.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on XOM. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Argus raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $74.10.

XOM stock opened at $84.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.02. Exxon Mobil has a one year low of $52.10 and a one year high of $84.28. The stock has a market cap of $356.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.36.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $84.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 82.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is -253.24%.

Exxon Mobil declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, VP Linda D. Ducharme sold 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total value of $537,070.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total value of $812,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,538,400 shares of company stock worth $122,659,058 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 783,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,426,000 after buying an additional 89,467 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 180.1% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,397,167 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $87,244,000 after purchasing an additional 898,377 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 102.4% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 15,866 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 8,026 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 69.0% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 270,504 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,063,000 after purchasing an additional 110,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 71,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,531,000 after purchasing an additional 7,990 shares during the last quarter. 51.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

