Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $74.00 to $80.00. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Exxon Mobil traded as high as $84.27 and last traded at $84.05, with a volume of 2656411 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $81.04.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $62.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $90.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.10.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Linda D. Ducharme sold 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total transaction of $537,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total transaction of $812,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,538,400 shares of company stock valued at $122,659,058 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 86.5% during the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 26,589,951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,563,874,000 after purchasing an additional 12,332,190 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 33.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,479,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $969,335,000 after buying an additional 4,139,065 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 134.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,313,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $386,314,000 after buying an additional 3,619,270 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,815,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,322,078,000 after buying an additional 3,441,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.1% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,346,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,784,977,000 after buying an additional 3,281,042 shares during the last quarter. 51.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market cap of $356.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.13 and its 200-day moving average is $65.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $84.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 82.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -253.24%.

Exxon Mobil declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile (NYSE:XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

