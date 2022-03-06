Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $74.00 to $80.00. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Exxon Mobil traded as high as $84.27 and last traded at $84.05, with a volume of 2656411 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $81.04.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $62.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $90.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.10.
In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Linda D. Ducharme sold 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total transaction of $537,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total transaction of $812,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,538,400 shares of company stock valued at $122,659,058 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.
The firm has a market cap of $356.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.13 and its 200-day moving average is $65.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.
Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $84.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 82.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -253.24%.
Exxon Mobil declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.
Exxon Mobil Company Profile (NYSE:XOM)
Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.
