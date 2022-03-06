ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ExlService Holdings, Inc. is a leading operations management and analytics company that designs and enables agile, customer-centric operating models to help clients improve their revenue growth and profitability. ExlService Holdings delivery model provides market-leading business outcomes using EXL’s proprietary Business EXLerator Framework, cutting-edge analytics, digital transformation and domain expertise. At EXL, look deeper to help companies improve global operations, enhance data-driven insights, increase customer satisfaction, and manage risk and compliance. EXL serves the insurance, healthcare, banking and financial services, utilities, travel, transportation and logistics industries. “

Get ExlService alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Cowen upgraded shares of ExlService from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of ExlService from $136.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of ExlService from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $143.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.20.

NASDAQ:EXLS opened at $123.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $126.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.24. ExlService has a twelve month low of $84.78 and a twelve month high of $146.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.06. ExlService had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 19.27%. The firm had revenue of $295.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ExlService will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.76, for a total value of $33,322.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXLS. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of ExlService by 10.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in ExlService by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,064,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,091,000 after buying an additional 19,824 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in ExlService by 1.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 276,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,401,000 after buying an additional 3,996 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ExlService during the second quarter valued at approximately $468,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in ExlService by 14.8% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 43,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,616,000 after buying an additional 5,603 shares in the last quarter. 91.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ExlService (Get Rating)

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ExlService (EXLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.