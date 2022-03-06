Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Sets New 1-Year High at $44.09

Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $44.09 and last traded at $44.00, with a volume of 654605 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.13.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EXC shares. Barclays started coverage on Exelon in a report on Monday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank lowered Exelon from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $55.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Exelon from $63.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Vertical Research lowered Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $62.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Exelon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $43.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.338 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 78.95%.

In other news, EVP Calvin Butler, Jr. sold 26,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $1,538,647.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Exelon by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 72,270,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,493,565,000 after acquiring an additional 724,918 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Exelon by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,795,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,453,694,000 after buying an additional 491,087 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Exelon by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,727,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,449,836,000 after buying an additional 861,513 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,536,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,723,000 after purchasing an additional 484,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,963,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Company Profile (NASDAQ:EXC)

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

