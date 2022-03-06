Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC cut its stake in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,506 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 481 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXAS. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 1,562.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 266 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 214.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 525 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EXAS shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $133.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.21.

In related news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 14,409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total transaction of $1,146,235.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Sarah Condella sold 938 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total transaction of $74,617.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,636 shares of company stock worth $4,443,252. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXAS stock opened at $70.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.44 and a beta of 1.16. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1-year low of $65.20 and a 1-year high of $140.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.15.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $473.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.56 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 16.95% and a negative net margin of 33.71%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

