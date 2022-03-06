Evoke Pharma (EVOK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 8th.

EVOK opened at $0.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.57 and a 200 day moving average of $0.88. The company has a market cap of $19.57 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.82. Evoke Pharma has a 12 month low of $0.47 and a 12 month high of $3.20. The company has a current ratio of 8.35, a quick ratio of 8.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Evoke Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Evoke Pharma by 192.5% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 55,336 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 36,418 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Evoke Pharma by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 234,309 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 38,549 shares during the period. 12.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evoke Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drugs for the treatment of gastrointestinal disorders and diseases. It develops Gimoti, with promotility and anti-emetic effects, for the relief of symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in women with diabetes mellitus.

