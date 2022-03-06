Evoke Pharma (EVOK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 8th.
EVOK opened at $0.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.57 and a 200 day moving average of $0.88. The company has a market cap of $19.57 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.82. Evoke Pharma has a 12 month low of $0.47 and a 12 month high of $3.20. The company has a current ratio of 8.35, a quick ratio of 8.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
About Evoke Pharma (Get Rating)
Evoke Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drugs for the treatment of gastrointestinal disorders and diseases. It develops Gimoti, with promotility and anti-emetic effects, for the relief of symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in women with diabetes mellitus.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Evoke Pharma (EVOK)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Receive News & Ratings for Evoke Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoke Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.