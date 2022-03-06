EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.470-$2.560 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.770. The company issued revenue guidance of $591 million-$600 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $613.23 million.

EVTC stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.29. The stock had a trading volume of 271,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,933. EVERTEC has a one year low of $35.93 and a one year high of $51.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 1.00.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. EVERTEC had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 45.46%. The business had revenue of $155.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that EVERTEC will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is currently 9.05%.

EVTC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EVERTEC from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $49.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $49.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EVERTEC presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in EVERTEC during the third quarter valued at $206,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of EVERTEC in the third quarter worth about $276,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of EVERTEC in the fourth quarter worth about $793,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of EVERTEC in the fourth quarter worth about $944,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

