Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Everi Holdings Inc. is a holding company which operates through subsidiaries, Global Cash Access, Inc. and Multimedia Games Holding Company, Inc. The Company’s segments include Games and Payments. Global Cash Access, Inc. provides integrated gaming payments solutions, video and mechanical reel gaming content and technology solutions, as well as compliance and software. Multimedia Games Holding Company, Inc., designs, manufactures and supplies gaming machines and systems. Everi Holdings Inc., formerly known as Global Cash Access Holdings, Inc., is headquartered in Las Vegas, United States. “

Separately, Raymond James decreased their target price on Everi from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.86.

Shares of NYSE EVRI opened at $21.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 2.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.25. Everi has a 52 week low of $12.77 and a 52 week high of $26.61.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $180.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.49 million. Everi had a return on equity of 144.70% and a net margin of 23.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Everi will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Everi by 6.9% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,495,345 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $205,417,000 after acquiring an additional 551,886 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Everi by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,898,562 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $125,935,000 after acquiring an additional 258,567 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Everi by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,484,083 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $95,735,000 after buying an additional 61,076 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Everi by 586.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,703,211 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $67,418,000 after buying an additional 2,309,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in Everi by 3.1% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,917,365 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $46,362,000 after buying an additional 57,436 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive and gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Games and FinTech. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions and ancillary products and services.

