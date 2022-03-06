Ethernity Chain (ERN) Achieves Market Cap of $61.21 Million

Ethernity Chain (CURRENCY:ERN) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. One Ethernity Chain coin can now be bought for about $4.69 or 0.00012062 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Ethernity Chain has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar. Ethernity Chain has a market cap of $61.21 million and $16.67 million worth of Ethernity Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002572 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002571 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00035349 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.51 or 0.00104187 BTC.

About Ethernity Chain

Ethernity Chain is a coin. Its launch date was January 29th, 2021. Ethernity Chain’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,051,557 coins. Ethernity Chain’s official Twitter account is @ethernitychain

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethernity Chain is a community-oriented platform that produces limited edition authenticated NFTs and trading cards created by artists and endorsed by notable figures. Built on the Ethereum Network, it aims to build the biggest A-NFT library, reward its creators and raise funds for charitable causes forever. “

Buying and Selling Ethernity Chain

