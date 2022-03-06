Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Beam Therapeutics Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Beam Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee expects that the company will post earnings of $3.18 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Beam Therapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.44) EPS.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.01). Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 714.91% and a negative return on equity of 56.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.69) EPS.

BEAM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $159.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.14.

BEAM opened at $64.05 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.14 and its 200 day moving average is $83.80. Beam Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $56.34 and a fifty-two week high of $138.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 1.32.

In related news, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 25,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total transaction of $2,151,161.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Beam Therapeutics by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,983,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,679 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,062,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,764,000 after acquiring an additional 542,819 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,717,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,448,000 after acquiring an additional 217,590 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,683,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,131,000 after acquiring an additional 281,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,044,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,846,000 after acquiring an additional 396,038 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.17% of the company’s stock.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

