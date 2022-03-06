Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Green Thumb Industries Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:GTBIF)

Posted by on Mar 6th, 2022

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Green Thumb Industries in a report released on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Green Thumb Industries’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

GTBIF has been the topic of several other reports. reduced their price objective on Green Thumb Industries from C$56.00 to C$53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Green Thumb Industries from C$80.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Green Thumb Industries from $45.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Green Thumb Industries from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Green Thumb Industries from C$46.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

GTBIF stock opened at $16.52 on Friday. Green Thumb Industries has a 1 year low of $16.46 and a 1 year high of $37.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.70.

Green Thumb Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Green Thumb Industries Inc manufactures, distributes, and sells various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including concentrates, edibles, and topical and other cannabis products under the Rythm, Dogwalkers, The Feel Collection, incredibles, Dr.

Read More

Earnings History and Estimates for Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF)

Receive News & Ratings for Green Thumb Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Thumb Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.