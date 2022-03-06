Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Green Thumb Industries Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:GTBIF)

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Green Thumb Industries in a report released on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Green Thumb Industries’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

GTBIF has been the topic of several other reports. reduced their price objective on Green Thumb Industries from C$56.00 to C$53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Green Thumb Industries from C$80.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Green Thumb Industries from $45.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Green Thumb Industries from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Green Thumb Industries from C$46.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

GTBIF stock opened at $16.52 on Friday. Green Thumb Industries has a 1 year low of $16.46 and a 1 year high of $37.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.70.

Green Thumb Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Green Thumb Industries Inc manufactures, distributes, and sells various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including concentrates, edibles, and topical and other cannabis products under the Rythm, Dogwalkers, The Feel Collection, incredibles, Dr.

