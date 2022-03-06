Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$102.69.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Equitable Group to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$88.50 price objective on shares of Equitable Group in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Equitable Group from C$95.00 to C$99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Equitable Group from C$94.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Equitable Group from C$88.00 to C$96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

EQB stock traded down C$1.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$74.61. 77,588 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,244. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$73.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$98.61. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.54 billion and a PE ratio of 8.92. Equitable Group has a 1-year low of C$60.06 and a 1-year high of C$84.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. This is an increase from Equitable Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Equitable Group’s payout ratio is 8.85%.

In other news, Director Ronald Walter Tratch sold 6,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$77.00, for a total value of C$485,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$232,771. Also, Senior Officer Andrew Moor sold 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$77.64, for a total value of C$318,324.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,182,395.56. Insiders have sold a total of 14,890 shares of company stock valued at $1,152,361 over the last ninety days.

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

