EQRx (NASDAQ:EQRX) Stock Price Up 5.6%

EQRx Inc (NASDAQ:EQRX – Get Rating) rose 5.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.05 and last traded at $3.04. Approximately 10,996 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,159,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.88.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.71.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in EQRx during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in EQRx during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in EQRx during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Family Management Corp acquired a new position in EQRx during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EQRx during the 4th quarter valued at about $136,000. 19.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQRx Inc is a pharmaceutical company is involved in developing and delivering medicines to patients. EQRx Inc, formerly known as CM Life Sciences III, is based in NEW YORK.

