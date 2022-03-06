ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $407.60 Million

Equities research analysts predict that ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Rating) will post $407.60 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for ePlus’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $406.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $409.00 million. ePlus reported sales of $352.61 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that ePlus will report full-year sales of $1.78 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.91 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ePlus.

Get ePlus alerts:

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.35. ePlus had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 16.16%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

Shares of PLUS stock traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $51.31. 147,072 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,639. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 1.34. ePlus has a 1 year low of $42.00 and a 1 year high of $69.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.48 and a 200 day moving average of $56.87.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLUS. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in ePlus by 2.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,703 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in ePlus by 14.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,348 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in ePlus by 2.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 329,165 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,535,000 after buying an additional 9,139 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in ePlus by 114.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,947 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after buying an additional 17,038 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of ePlus by 3.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 485,730 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,108,000 after purchasing an additional 18,197 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

About ePlus (Get Rating)

ePlus, Inc provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments: Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services, and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ePlus (PLUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ePlus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ePlus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.