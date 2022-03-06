Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $1.75 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.45% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Epizyme missed on both earnings and sales in the fourth quarter. Its lead drug Tazverik is approved by the FDA to treat follicular lymphoma and epithelioid sarcoma. The drug's uptake has been encouraging so far. Tazverik is also being evaluated for metastatic prostate cancer and multiple solid tumors. In order to support long-term objectives, Epizyme expanded its loan agreement with Pharmakon Advisors, which should strengthen its financial position in the days ahead. Yet, Epizyme is facing challenges due to the pandemic as patients’ access to physicians is getting disrupted. It is highly dependent on its collaborations and Tazverik’s sales for growth, which remains a woe. Competition remains stiff in the target market. Shares of the company have underperformed the industry year to date.”

EPZM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Epizyme from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Epizyme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.15.

NASDAQ EPZM opened at $1.49 on Friday. Epizyme has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $9.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.86, a current ratio of 5.53 and a quick ratio of 5.50. The firm has a market cap of $158.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.06.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.08). Epizyme had a negative net margin of 779.45% and a negative return on equity of 432.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.65) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Epizyme will post -2.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Pablo G. Legorreta bought 22,666,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $34,000,000.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 7,563 shares of company stock valued at $15,066 in the last quarter. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Epizyme in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Epizyme by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 165,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 31,809 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Epizyme by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,615,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,040,000 after purchasing an additional 71,289 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Epizyme by 36,241.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 43,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Epizyme by 470.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,262,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690,437 shares during the last quarter.

Epizyme, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel epigenetic medicines for cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline is lead by, tazemetostat which targets Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma, molecularly defined solid tumors, non-small-cell lung carcinoma, molecularly targeted tumors, and ovarian cancer.

