Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC) Short Interest Up 36.6% in February

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,100 shares, a growth of 36.6% from the January 31st total of 50,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other Enterprise Bancorp news, Director Michael T. Putziger purchased 976 shares of Enterprise Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.41 per share, with a total value of $39,440.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 130 shares of company stock valued at $5,233 over the last three months. 16.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 606,424 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $27,241,000 after purchasing an additional 84,591 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 246.0% in the fourth quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 62,508 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 44,442 shares in the last quarter. M3F Inc. grew its holdings in Enterprise Bancorp by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 133,730 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,808,000 after buying an additional 40,393 shares during the last quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in Enterprise Bancorp by 65.7% during the 4th quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 86,593 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,890,000 after buying an additional 34,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Enterprise Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $936,000. 25.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ EBTC traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.26. The stock had a trading volume of 3,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,269. Enterprise Bancorp has a 52-week low of $31.19 and a 52-week high of $46.48. The company has a market cap of $472.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. This is an increase from Enterprise Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Enterprise Bancorp’s payout ratio is 23.50%.

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Enterprise Bank. It offers personal and business banking which consists of business and personal checking accounts, personal and business savings accounts, mortgages loans, personal loans, and cash management solutions.

