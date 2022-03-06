Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $165.70.

ENTG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Entegris from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Entegris from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Entegris from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd.

In other news, COO Todd James Edlund sold 9,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $1,236,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.15, for a total transaction of $274,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENTG. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Entegris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Entegris during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Entegris in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Entegris in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Entegris in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ENTG opened at $116.31 on Friday. Entegris has a twelve month low of $93.50 and a twelve month high of $158.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $129.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a PE ratio of 38.77 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. Entegris had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 29.95%. The company had revenue of $635.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Entegris will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This is an increase from Entegris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. Entegris’s payout ratio is 13.33%.

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for the microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Advanced Materials Handling (AMH), and Microcontamination Control (MC).

