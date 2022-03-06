Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,144 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.06% of Entasis Therapeutics worth $89,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Entasis Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $105,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Entasis Therapeutics by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 81,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 28,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Entasis Therapeutics by 104.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 419,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 214,831 shares during the period. 9.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ETTX opened at $1.75 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.86 and a 200-day moving average of $2.48. Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $3.88. The company has a market capitalization of $83.37 million, a P/E ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.58.

Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ETTX. HC Wainwright lowered Entasis Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $1.80 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Entasis Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel antibacterial products for serious drug-resistant bacterial infections. Its anti-infective discovery platform has produced a pipeline of differentiated programs, which is bacterial infections, including ETX2514SUL (targeting Acinetobacter baumannii infections), ETX0282CPDP (targeting Enterobacteriaceae infections), Non-Beta-lactam PBP inhibitor, and Zoliflodacin.

