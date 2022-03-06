Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) Given New C$3.25 Price Target at CIBC

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, ATB Capital increased their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$4.75 to C$5.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$2.59.

ESI stock opened at C$2.67 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$2.26 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.54. Ensign Energy Services has a twelve month low of C$1.00 and a twelve month high of C$3.01. The firm has a market cap of C$432.96 million and a PE ratio of -3.39.

In other Ensign Energy Services news, Senior Officer Michael Gray sold 15,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.24, for a total transaction of C$33,635.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,439 shares in the company, valued at C$14,423.36.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.

