Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) EVP Sells $2,503,366.56 in Stock

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 15,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total value of $2,503,366.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Enphase Energy stock opened at $158.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.16. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $108.88 and a one year high of $282.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.18 billion, a PE ratio of 155.05 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $149.46 and its 200 day moving average is $178.83.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.14. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 39.09% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $412.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Enphase Energy’s revenue was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,961,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,737,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,920 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577 shares during the period. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 5,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the period. 70.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ENPH has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Enphase Energy from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Enphase Energy from $294.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Craig Hallum raised Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Enphase Energy from $216.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.61.

