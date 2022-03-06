Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) EVP Sells $2,503,366.56 in Stock

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 15,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total value of $2,503,366.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Enphase Energy stock opened at $158.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.16. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $108.88 and a one year high of $282.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.18 billion, a PE ratio of 155.05 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $149.46 and its 200 day moving average is $178.83.
Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.14. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 39.09% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $412.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Enphase Energy’s revenue was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.
ENPH has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Enphase Energy from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Enphase Energy from $294.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Craig Hallum raised Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Enphase Energy from $216.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.61.
Enphase Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)
Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Enphase Energy (ENPH)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.