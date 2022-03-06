Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.47 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.47 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Enova International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.52 and the lowest is $1.42. Enova International posted earnings of $2.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Enova International will report full year earnings of $5.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.57 to $6.09. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.47 to $6.81. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Enova International.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $363.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.24 million. Enova International had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 21.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share.

ENVA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Enova International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Enova International from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Maxim Group upgraded Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Enova International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.20.

Enova International stock traded down $0.62 on Friday, reaching $38.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 317,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,446. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 15.90 and a current ratio of 8.08. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.97. Enova International has a twelve month low of $30.04 and a twelve month high of $47.88.

In other Enova International news, General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 1,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total value of $63,706.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Fisher sold 15,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $655,466.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,134 shares of company stock valued at $1,082,060 in the last quarter. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Enova International by 3.0% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,011 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Enova International by 0.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,304 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Enova International by 1,525.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 699 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Enova International by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 29,323 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Enova International by 0.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 433,634 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $14,983,000 after buying an additional 2,606 shares during the period. 87.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enova International Company Profile

Enova International, Inc engages in the provision of online financial services. Its products and services include short-term consumer loan, line of credit accounts, instalment loans, receivables purchase agreements, credit services organization program, bank program, and decision management platform-as-a-service & analytics-as-a-service.

