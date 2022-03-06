Energy Fuels (TSE:EFR) Shares Down 9.2%

Energy Fuels Inc. (TSE:EFR – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:UUUU) shares were down 9.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$10.12 and last traded at C$10.13. Approximately 485,106 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 866,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.16.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$8.50 price objective on shares of Energy Fuels in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

The company has a current ratio of 38.15, a quick ratio of 29.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.62 billion and a PE ratio of -32.89.

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

