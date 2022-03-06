Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $165.03 Million

Brokerages forecast that Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG – Get Rating) will report $165.03 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Employers’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $167.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $162.95 million. Employers reported sales of $163.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Employers will report full-year sales of $682.98 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $676.76 million to $689.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $726.21 million, with estimates ranging from $713.52 million to $738.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Employers.

Employers (NYSE:EIG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.39. Employers had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 5.67%. The business had revenue of $199.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have commented on EIG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Employers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 21st. TheStreet raised Employers from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Employers by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Employers by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Employers by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Employers by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 43,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,806,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Employers by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. 77.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:EIG opened at $41.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.05. Employers has a 52-week low of $35.25 and a 52-week high of $43.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Employers’s dividend payout ratio is 23.87%.

Employers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of workers compensation products and services. It operates through following segments: Employers and Cerity. The Employers segment is defines as traditional business offered under EMPLOYERS brand name through agents. The Cerity segment is defined as business offered under Cerity brand name, which includes direct-to-customer business.

