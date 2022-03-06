Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.70 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) to announce sales of $4.70 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Emerson Electric’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.67 billion and the highest is $4.73 billion. Emerson Electric posted sales of $4.43 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Emerson Electric will report full-year sales of $19.48 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $19.27 billion to $19.60 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $20.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.83 billion to $20.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Emerson Electric.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 26.84%. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on EMR. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.29.

Shares of EMR opened at $91.58 on Friday. Emerson Electric has a twelve month low of $86.72 and a twelve month high of $105.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $54.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 44.98%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $1,141,000. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $2,395,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 17,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 11,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 72.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

