Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.70 Billion

Analysts expect Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) to post $4.70 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Emerson Electric’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.73 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.67 billion. Emerson Electric reported sales of $4.43 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Emerson Electric will report full-year sales of $19.48 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $19.27 billion to $19.60 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $20.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.83 billion to $20.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Emerson Electric.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 26.84%. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 13.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 110,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,678,000 after buying an additional 12,910 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 52.3% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 117,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,303,000 after buying an additional 40,339 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the second quarter valued at $621,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 8.9% in the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the second quarter valued at $345,000. Institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMR opened at $91.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $54.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.45. Emerson Electric has a twelve month low of $86.72 and a twelve month high of $105.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.98%.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

