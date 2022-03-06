EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.150-$7.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.40 billion-$10.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.28 billion.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of EMCOR Group from $132.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. DA Davidson raised shares of EMCOR Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

EME traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $114.91. 336,601 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 285,476. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $119.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.11. EMCOR Group has a 52-week low of $100.68 and a 52-week high of $135.98. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is presently 7.37%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EME. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in EMCOR Group by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 642 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in EMCOR Group by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,093 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in EMCOR Group by 73.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,864 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 4,588 shares during the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EMCOR Group (Get Rating)

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Building Services, United States Industrial Services, and United Kingdom Building Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.