Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,643 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 439 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $2,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 147.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 210 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 161.7% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 301 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 323 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $126.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.98 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $132.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.85. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.08 and a twelve month high of $148.93.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 9.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.63%.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.61, for a total value of $128,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total value of $1,310,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,845 shares of company stock worth $5,744,026 in the last ninety days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EA shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup upgraded Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $185.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Electronic Arts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.81.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

