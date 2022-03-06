Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.88.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson cut shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Benchmark cut shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $18.00 to $2.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Colliers Securities lowered shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.
Shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $1.79. 559,931 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,022,586. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Electric Last Mile Solutions has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $12.00.
About Electric Last Mile Solutions (Get Rating)
Electric Last Mile, Inc designs and manufactures last mile delivery electric vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.
