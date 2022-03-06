Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.88.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson cut shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Benchmark cut shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $18.00 to $2.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Colliers Securities lowered shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $1.79. 559,931 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,022,586. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Electric Last Mile Solutions has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $12.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Electric Last Mile Solutions by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 817,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,748,000 after acquiring an additional 198,616 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Electric Last Mile Solutions by 1,633.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,211 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Electric Last Mile Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Electric Last Mile Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $331,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Electric Last Mile Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $124,000. 9.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Electric Last Mile, Inc designs and manufactures last mile delivery electric vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

