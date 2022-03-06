Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) PT Lowered to $148.00

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $185.00 to $148.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 85.81% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Elastic from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Elastic from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Elastic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $156.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price objective on shares of Elastic from $230.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered shares of Elastic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elastic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.44.

Shares of ESTC stock opened at $79.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Elastic has a 52 week low of $72.20 and a 52 week high of $189.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of -44.25 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.33.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $223.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.71 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 22.18% and a negative return on equity of 29.19%. Elastic’s quarterly revenue was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Elastic news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.87, for a total transaction of $106,405.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Shay Banon sold 2,074 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.87, for a total value of $254,832.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,391 shares of company stock valued at $908,060 over the last three months. Company insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elastic by 189.6% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 76,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,405,000 after acquiring an additional 50,023 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in Elastic by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of Elastic by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Elastic by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,356,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,320,000 after buying an additional 162,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Elastic by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open-source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured, Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack, Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash, and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

