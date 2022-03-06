Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Price Target Cut to $150.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Oppenheimer from $185.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price indicates a potential upside of 88.32% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered Elastic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Elastic from $185.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Elastic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Elastic from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Elastic from $200.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.44.

Shares of ESTC stock opened at $79.65 on Friday. Elastic has a fifty-two week low of $72.20 and a fifty-two week high of $189.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.25 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.33.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $223.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.71 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 29.19% and a negative net margin of 22.18%. Elastic’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 866 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.87, for a total value of $106,405.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.54, for a total value of $522,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,391 shares of company stock valued at $908,060. Corporate insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Elastic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $322,883,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Elastic in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,794,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Elastic by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,072,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,048,000 after purchasing an additional 348,165 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Elastic by 88.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 622,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,574,000 after purchasing an additional 291,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Elastic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,376,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open-source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured, Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack, Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash, and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

