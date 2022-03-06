Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.180-$1.240 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.75 billion-$4.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.86 billion.Elanco Animal Health also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.330-$0.380 EPS.

Shares of NYSE ELAN traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.95. 4,278,781 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,130,056. The company has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a PE ratio of -29.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.80. Elanco Animal Health has a one year low of $24.15 and a one year high of $37.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 6.59% and a negative net margin of 9.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ELAN. Zacks Investment Research raised Elanco Animal Health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.63.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director R David Hoover acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.66 per share, with a total value of $143,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ELAN. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the fourth quarter valued at $252,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 4th quarter valued at $301,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 11,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 4th quarter valued at $376,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.90% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

