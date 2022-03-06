EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.00.

EDPFY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered EDP – Energias de Portugal from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on EDP – Energias de Portugal to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. HSBC raised EDP – Energias de Portugal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered EDP – Energias de Portugal from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th.

OTCMKTS:EDPFY traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.78. 49,379 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,315. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.78 and a 200 day moving average of $53.12. EDP – Energias de Portugal has a twelve month low of $42.56 and a twelve month high of $62.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

EDP-Energias de Portugal SA engages in the provision of electricity generation, supply and distribution. It operates through the following three segments: Renewables, Networks and Client Solutions & Energy Management. The Renewables segment engages in generation of electricity through renewable energy sources.

