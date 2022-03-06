Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $10.59

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.59 and last traded at $10.74, with a volume of 4936 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.91.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EWTX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Edgewise Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Edgewise Therapeutics from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Edgewise Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.20.

The company has a market capitalization of $518.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.39.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts predict that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 155.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Edgewise Therapeutics by 149.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,786 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $131,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $170,000. Institutional investors own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. It offers a precision medicine muscle platform that generates programs to address various muscle disorders, such as Duchenne, Becker, and limb girdle muscular dystrophies. The company develops a pipeline of precision medicine product candidates that target key muscle proteins and modulators to address genetically defined muscle disorders.

