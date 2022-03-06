Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $10.59

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.59 and last traded at $10.74, with a volume of 4936 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.91.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EWTX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Edgewise Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Edgewise Therapeutics from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Edgewise Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.20.
The company has a market capitalization of $518.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.39.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 155.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Edgewise Therapeutics by 149.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,786 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $131,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $170,000. Institutional investors own 97.53% of the company’s stock.
About Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX)
Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. It offers a precision medicine muscle platform that generates programs to address various muscle disorders, such as Duchenne, Becker, and limb girdle muscular dystrophies. The company develops a pipeline of precision medicine product candidates that target key muscle proteins and modulators to address genetically defined muscle disorders.
