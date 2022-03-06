ECN Capital Corp. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:ECN)

ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of ECN Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.08. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for ECN Capital’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Standpoint Research increased their price objective on ECN Capital from C$6.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James set a C$7.00 price objective on ECN Capital and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. National Bankshares increased their target price on ECN Capital from C$6.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. TD Securities increased their price objective on ECN Capital from C$6.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, CSFB increased their price objective on ECN Capital from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ECN Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$8.45.

TSE ECN opened at C$5.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.44 billion and a PE ratio of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.90. ECN Capital has a 12 month low of C$4.60 and a 12 month high of C$12.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. ECN Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.47%.

In other news, Director Steven Kenneth Hudson bought 63,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$5.77 per share, for a total transaction of C$364,853.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,433,400 shares in the company, valued at C$8,275,018.20.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG Â- Co-Branded Credit Cards and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

