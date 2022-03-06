Eaton (NYSE:ETN) PT Raised to $156.00

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $153.00 to $156.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $167.00 price target on shares of Eaton in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Eaton from $196.00 to $194.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Eaton from $189.00 to $176.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eaton from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Eaton from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $174.50.

Get Eaton alerts:

NYSE:ETN opened at $149.78 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Eaton has a one year low of $131.86 and a one year high of $175.72. The company has a market cap of $59.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.20.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Eaton will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 56.93%.

In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.12, for a total transaction of $452,859.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.61, for a total transaction of $551,232.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETN. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 12.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 73,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,921,000 after buying an additional 8,308 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 33,085.1% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 95,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,162,000 after buying an additional 95,285 shares in the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the second quarter worth about $236,000. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the second quarter worth about $521,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 24.9% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 531,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,608,000 after buying an additional 105,746 shares in the last quarter. 77.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eaton (Get Rating)

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.