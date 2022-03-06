Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) Short Interest Down 24.3% in February

Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,550,000 shares, a drop of 24.3% from the January 31st total of 3,370,000 shares. Currently, 10.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EAR. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Eargo by 87.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 540,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,553,000 after buying an additional 252,632 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Eargo during the second quarter worth $622,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Eargo by 50.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 274,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,944,000 after buying an additional 91,479 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in Eargo during the third quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Eargo during the third quarter worth $97,000. Institutional investors own 54.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EAR opened at $3.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.24, a quick ratio of 8.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Eargo has a 12-month low of $3.81 and a 12-month high of $62.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.06 and its 200-day moving average is $9.64.

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

