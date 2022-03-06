Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $13.96

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.96 and traded as high as $14.03. Eagle Point Credit shares last traded at $14.02, with a volume of 140,573 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $453.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.05.

Get Eagle Point Credit alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Eagle Point Credit’s payout ratio is 30.96%.

In other news, insider Oa Eagle Group Investors, Llc sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.04, for a total value of $477,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders sold 679,142 shares of company stock valued at $9,586,877. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ECC. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,632 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,193 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 14.1% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,137 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Point Credit during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 4.4% during the third quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,548 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.37% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Point Credit Company Profile (NYSE:ECC)

Eagle Point Credit Co, Inc is a closed-end investment company. Its investment objective is to generate high current income, and generate capital appreciation by investing primarily in equity and junior debt tranches of CLOs. The company was founded on March 24, 2014 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Point Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Point Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.