e-Money Price Down 4.3% Over Last Week (NGM)

e-Money (CURRENCY:NGM) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 6th. One e-Money coin can now be purchased for $1.04 or 0.00002681 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, e-Money has traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. e-Money has a market cap of $20.46 million and $644,188.00 worth of e-Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002590 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001905 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00043604 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,593.87 or 0.06716247 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38,560.10 or 0.99842855 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00044608 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.82 or 0.00048735 BTC.

e-Money Profile

e-Money’s total supply is 102,993,397 coins and its circulating supply is 19,760,286 coins. e-Money’s official Twitter account is @emoney_com

According to CryptoCompare, “e-Money is an electronic payment system and a store of value. It’s designed to be fast, frictionless, global money: an upgrade for banking services that reflects the increasingly interconnected world. e-Money knows no borders. Its promise is a cheaper and more user-friendly experience for global citizens, local businesses, international companies and NGOs alike. The currency-backed stablecoins which are so important to the project are an innovation on collateralised stablecoins, and they’re fully backed by bank deposits and government bonds. “

e-Money Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Money directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Money should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase e-Money using one of the exchanges listed above.

