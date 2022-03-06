DZ Bank Downgrades BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) to Hold

DZ Bank cut shares of BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BAE Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of BAE Systems from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 630 ($8.45) to GBX 710 ($9.53) in a report on Monday, February 28th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of BAE Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of BAE Systems from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $373.50.
Shares of OTCMKTS:BAESY opened at $36.53 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. BAE Systems has a fifty-two week low of $26.64 and a fifty-two week high of $40.56.
BAE Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)
BAE Systems Plc engages in the provision of a full range of products and services for air, land, and naval forces; advanced electronics; security, information technology solutions; and support services. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber and Intelligence, Platforms and Services (US), Air, Maritime, and Headquarters.
