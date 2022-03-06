Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dynavax Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:DVAX opened at $10.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Dynavax Technologies has a 52-week low of $7.09 and a 52-week high of $21.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76 and a beta of 1.38.
In other news, insider Justin Burgess sold 21,490 shares of Dynavax Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total value of $227,364.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO David F. Novack sold 41,862 shares of Dynavax Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total value of $442,481.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 170,496 shares of company stock valued at $1,801,527 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.77% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DVAX. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $98,295,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 298.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,034,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,077,000 after buying an additional 1,524,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 394.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,770,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412,111 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 423.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,620,488 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310,860 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 176.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,789,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,462 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.
Dynavax Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.
