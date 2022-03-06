Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dynavax Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Get Dynavax Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DVAX opened at $10.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Dynavax Technologies has a 52-week low of $7.09 and a 52-week high of $21.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76 and a beta of 1.38.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.09). Dynavax Technologies had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 95.00%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dynavax Technologies will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Justin Burgess sold 21,490 shares of Dynavax Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total value of $227,364.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO David F. Novack sold 41,862 shares of Dynavax Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total value of $442,481.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 170,496 shares of company stock valued at $1,801,527 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DVAX. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $98,295,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 298.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,034,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,077,000 after buying an additional 1,524,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 394.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,770,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412,111 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 423.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,620,488 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310,860 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 176.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,789,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,462 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dynavax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynavax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.