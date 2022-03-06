Dynacor Gold Mines Inc. (DNG) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 8th

Dynacor Gold Mines Inc. (TSE:DNG – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of 0.008 per share on Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th.
Dynacor Gold Mines stock opened at C$3.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market capitalization of C$123.52 million and a PE ratio of 10.67. Dynacor Gold Mines has a 12-month low of C$1.83 and a 12-month high of C$3.32.
