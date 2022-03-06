Dynacor Gold Mines Inc. (DNG) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 8th

Dynacor Gold Mines Inc. (TSE:DNG – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of 0.008 per share on Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th.

Dynacor Gold Mines stock opened at C$3.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market capitalization of C$123.52 million and a PE ratio of 10.67. Dynacor Gold Mines has a 12-month low of C$1.83 and a 12-month high of C$3.32.

Get Dynacor Gold Mines alerts:

About Dynacor Gold Mines (Get Rating)

Dynacor Gold Mines Inc operates as an industrial gold ore processor in Peru. The company engages in the gold production through the processing of ore purchased from the ASM (artisanal and small-scale mining) industry. It also owns a gold exploration property (Tumipampa) in the Apurimac department. It produces gold through its PX IMPACT gold program.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dynacor Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynacor Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.