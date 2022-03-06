Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Several other research firms also recently commented on DY. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Dycom Industries from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Dycom Industries from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Dycom Industries from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Dycom Industries from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Dycom Industries from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $112.14.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

DY stock opened at $90.89 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.16 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.33. Dycom Industries has a 1-year low of $62.88 and a 1-year high of $105.28.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The construction company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $761.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.83 million. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 5.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Dycom Industries will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DY. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Dycom Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Dycom Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Princeton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

About Dycom Industries (Get Rating)

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.