Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Price Target Cut to $65.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Cowen from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

BROS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Dutch Bros from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on Dutch Bros from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Dutch Bros from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dutch Bros from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Dutch Bros from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $64.78.

Get Dutch Bros alerts:

Shares of BROS opened at $49.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Dutch Bros has a 1 year low of $32.42 and a 1 year high of $81.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.70.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $140.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.70 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dutch Bros will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in Dutch Bros in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Dutch Bros in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Dutch Bros in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dutch Bros in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Dutch Bros by 595.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter.

About Dutch Bros (Get Rating)

Dutch Bros Inc is an operator and franchisor of drive-thru shops which focus on serving high QUALITY, hand-crafted beverages with unparalleled SPEED and superior SERVICE. Dutch Bros Inc is based in GRANTS PASS, Ore.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dutch Bros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dutch Bros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.