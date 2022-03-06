DubaiCoin (DBIX) Reaches Market Cap of $5.12 Million

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 6th. During the last week, DubaiCoin has traded flat against the US dollar. DubaiCoin has a total market cap of $5.12 million and approximately $552,181.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DubaiCoin coin can now be purchased for $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DubaiCoin alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00047187 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00015308 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001436 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00004973 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000938 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001056 BTC.

DubaiCoin Coin Profile

DubaiCoin (CRYPTO:DBIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DubaiCoin is www.arabianchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DBIX is an advanced version of DubaiCoin with improved security and greater efficiency to support money transfers and global payments, along with fueling the Arabian Chain platform. It's a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Dagger-Hashimoto algorithm. “

Buying and Selling DubaiCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DubaiCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DubaiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DubaiCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DubaiCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.