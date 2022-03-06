DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 5,624 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 193,254 shares.The stock last traded at $10.22 and had previously closed at $9.79.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded DRDGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 4.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.47 and a 200-day moving average of $8.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.1328 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in DRDGOLD by 1,190.6% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,036 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in DRDGOLD by 204.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,159 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in DRDGOLD during the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in DRDGOLD by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 11,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in DRDGOLD during the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000. Institutional investors own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

DRDGOLD Company Profile (NYSE:DRD)

DRDGOLD Ltd. engages in the business of retreatment of surface gold. It operates through the following segments: Ergo, FWGR, and Other Reconciling Items. The Ergo segment treats slime dams and sand dumps to the south of Johannesburg’s central business district as well as the East and Central Rand goldfields.

