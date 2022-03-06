DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their hold rating on shares of DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. UBS Group currently has a $44.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on DKNG. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of DraftKings from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of DraftKings from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of DraftKings from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of DraftKings from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of DraftKings from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.88.

Shares of DKNG traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.69. 22,694,588 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,017,942. The firm has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.77. DraftKings has a 12-month low of $16.56 and a 12-month high of $74.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.01. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 117.53% and a negative return on equity of 75.86%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.69) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that DraftKings will post -3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 13,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total value of $324,986.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Liberman sold 279,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total transaction of $6,706,821.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 714,023 shares of company stock valued at $15,708,503 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DKNG. Redpoint Management LLC bought a new stake in DraftKings in the fourth quarter worth about $189,342,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in DraftKings by 1,007.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,807,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,384,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464,000 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in DraftKings by 39.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,570,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990,065 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in DraftKings by 37.3% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,750,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,649,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in DraftKings by 854.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,226,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,376,000 after buying an additional 1,993,589 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.55% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

