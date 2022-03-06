Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Shares Down 9.4%

Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) was down 9.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $50.92 and last traded at $51.41. Approximately 43,929 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,255,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.77.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DOCS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Doximity in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Doximity from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Doximity from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. upped their price target on shares of Doximity from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Doximity from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.95.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.16. Doximity had a net margin of 39.15% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The company had revenue of $97.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.27 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 66.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 29,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total transaction of $1,636,369.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 14,892 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total transaction of $932,239.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,092 shares of company stock valued at $2,746,659.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in Doximity in the fourth quarter worth about $285,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new position in Doximity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,938,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Doximity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Doximity by 5,135.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 335,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,800,000 after purchasing an additional 328,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Doximity by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 14,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. 21.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

