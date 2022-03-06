DoubleVerify (DV) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE DV opened at $25.07 on Friday. DoubleVerify has a twelve month low of $21.94 and a twelve month high of $48.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.43.

In other news, COO Matthew F. Mclaughlin sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $500,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 12,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total value of $417,768.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 164,344 shares of company stock valued at $4,603,242 in the last quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 446.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 284.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 231.4% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 240.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 4,636 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

DV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial upgraded DoubleVerify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on DoubleVerify in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Cannonball Research began coverage on DoubleVerify in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on DoubleVerify from $41.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded DoubleVerify from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.46.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.

