dotdigital Group (OTCMKTS:DOTDF) Stock Price Down 19%

dotdigital Group Plc (OTCMKTS:DOTDF – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 19% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.75 and last traded at $0.75. Approximately 3,565 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 463% from the average daily volume of 633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.92.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on dotdigital Group from GBX 265 ($3.56) to GBX 205 ($2.75) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

reissued a “buy” rating on shares of dotdigital Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.15 and a 200 day moving average of $2.89.

dotDigital Group Plc engages in the provision of data-driven omnichannel marketing automation solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: EMEA, U.S., and APAC. The company was founded by Ian Rhys Taylor and Simon Christopher Bird in 1999 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

