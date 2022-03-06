Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Reaches New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday after Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on the stock from $70.00 to $65.00. The company traded as low as $50.99 and last traded at $51.00, with a volume of 4141 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $52.90.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 13th.

Get Donaldson alerts:

In other Donaldson news, insider Peter Joseph Keller sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.01, for a total value of $118,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 8,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $493,620.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,440 shares of company stock worth $612,513 in the last quarter. 2.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DCI. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Donaldson by 22.7% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Donaldson by 111,636.4% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 24,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after buying an additional 24,560 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the second quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Donaldson by 16.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,799,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,851,000 after buying an additional 399,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of Donaldson by 719.4% in the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.92 and a 200 day moving average of $58.88.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.05). Donaldson had a return on equity of 27.91% and a net margin of 10.14%. The firm had revenue of $802.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Donaldson’s payout ratio is 37.13%.

About Donaldson (NYSE:DCI)

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.